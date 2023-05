A Gorgeous POV Tour of the Swiss Alps by Train



Switzerland is Life shared a gorgeous POV rail tour of the Swiss Alps, showing the train as it made its way toward the summit of Mount Pilatus, where riders had a stunning view of the surrounding landscape.

Take a journey on one of the most breathtaking train rides in the Swiss Alps with a trip to Mount Pilatus. The train ride will take you through picturesque landscapes, surrounded by majestic mountains, as you make your way to the summit of Mount Pilatus.

