Porcupine Visits Ring-Tailed Lemurs at the Oregon Zoo

A very cute and pointy porcupine named Nolina went for a nice walk with her human caretaker through the Oregon Zoo where she lives. They strolled along side-by-side in the brisk autumn air and visited the ring-tail lemurs where Nolina stopped for a yummy treat. When she was done, the pair went back outside to enjoy the fresh air and get in a bit of cardio by climbing steps.

Keepers lead porcupine Nolina on regular pointy power walks through the zoo.