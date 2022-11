A Delightfully Solemn Cover of ‘Popcorn’ on Church Organ and Drums

Finnish musical duo Elias Niemelä and Suvi Buckman of Drumorg performed a delightfully solemn cover of the Gershon Kingsley/Hot Butter instrumental “Popcorn” on a church organ and drums.

The pair also performed a chilling cover of the Halloween theme on the same instruments.

via The Awesomer