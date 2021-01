Musician Nicolas Bras of Musiques de Nulle Part created a handmade percussive instrument out of PVC pipes in order to specifically play the classic Gershon Kingsley/Hot Butter song “Popcorn”. Using a guitar tuner, Bras was able to determine the tone of each pipe so they perfectly matched the notes in the song.

Building of a unique instrument, a 4 octaves and a half pop instrument, and making music with!

via The Awesomer