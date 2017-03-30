Pop-Up Locations of Breaking Bad’s Los Pollos Hermanos to Open in NYC and LA After SXSW Debut

In a fascinating case of fiction meeting real life, the producers of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad announced that they would be opening pop-up Los Pollos Hermanos locations in New York City (April 9th and 10th) and Los Angeles (March 29th and 30th), after performing market research during the annual SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas. Who knows, maybe Gus Fring will be there to serve some curly fries.
AMC is partnering with Citizens Parking to serve free curly fries at pop-up locations of the infamous fast food chain from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Citizens Parking will host these pop-ups at outdoor parking lot locations in both cities. Hours and locations are:
LOS ANGELES
1345 E. 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90021
Wednesday, March 29, noon – 10pm
Thursday, March 30, noon – 10pm
NEW YORK CITY
243 Pearl Street, New York, NY, 10038
Sunday, April 9, 11am – 8pm
Monday, April 10, 10am – 8pm
Better Call Saul Season 3 premieres Monday, April 10, 2017.
photos via Better Call Saul AMC