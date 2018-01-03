An Accommodating Pony Takes an Adventurous Cat for a Ride Around the English Countryside

The funny video was shot by professional horse trainer, Emma Massingale, who often finds the friends nuzzling up together after a day’s riding. …They may not be the most obvious equestrian duo but as this hilarious footage shows, Comet the Pony and Louis the cat make the purr-fect pair as they go on treks together near their home in Devon.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!