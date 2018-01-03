An Accommodating Pony Takes an Adventurous Cat for a Ride Around the English Countryside

A wonderfully patient and accommodating Connemara pony named Comet quite happily took his unlikely best friend, an adventurous Siamese cat named Louis, for a ride around the Devon, England countryside. Their filmmaking and professional horse training human, Emma Massingale, Comet and Louis spend a lot of time together and are very affectionate with one another.
The funny video was shot by professional horse trainer, Emma Massingale, who often finds the friends nuzzling up together after a day’s riding. …They may not be the most obvious equestrian duo but as this hilarious footage shows, Comet the Pony and Louis the cat make the purr-fect pair as they go on treks together near their home in Devon.
The Purrrrfect Apprentice!! #CatsOfTwitter #horse #crazycatlady #catriding #Siamese #connemara pic.twitter.com/PYgwikAgnU
— Emma Massingale (@EmmaMassingale) December 23, 2017