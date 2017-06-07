Enticingly Beautiful But Toxic Popsicles Made Out of the Local Polluted Waters of Taiwan

In a brilliant award-winning statement about pollution, three students at the National Taiwan University of Arts collected samples from local bodies of water, froze them in molds and presented them as enticingly beautiful popsicles in shiny wrappers, noting specifically that what makes the treat so pretty is also what makes it so toxic. The group is also creating permanent resin likenesses of each popsicle for future reference.

(Translated) We personally take Taiwan’s 100 polluted water sources, made it into popsicles, because the popsicles are not easy to save, we will re-engrave the likeness into a 1:1 poly model to do the show, through the beautiful packaging and content of the sense of contrast to convey that pure water is important, and Then we would like to ask you is: would you want to eat a beautiful frozen polluted puddle?

via Quartz, Colossal