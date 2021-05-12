BMX Riders Build a Custom Pogo Bike That Lets Them Bounce as High as They Like

Pro BMX riders Scotty Cranmer, Matty Cranmer and Vinny Mannino worked with an engineer to create an incredible “Pogo Bike” that allows them to do all sorts of tricks, such as bouncing as high as they like, without worrying about hitting the ground too hard. The look is unusual, but according to the trio, it’s a lot of fun.

The guys were able to bounce really high and even do BMX style tricks like barspins! Matty tested the durability by jumping off of a ledge and we even built an obstacle course to test it on!

via The Awesomer