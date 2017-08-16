Laughing Squid

A Boy Plays Violin to Calm the Frantic Mama Bear and Cubs Who Were Breaking Into a Vacant House

Upon seeing a big mama bear and her three little cubs frantically trying to break into an Incline Village, Nevada house, local realtor ALB Tahoe recruited his young nephew to play his violin in order to calm the ursine family and make them go away. At first the bears ignored the music, but eventually went back into the woods.

We happened upon this family of black bears in Incline Village, Lake Tahoe when our nephew, Mike Perroud begin to play his violin in an attempt to deter them from breaking into this vacant home.

via ViralHog

