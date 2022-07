Playing the Video Game ‘Stray’ as Garfield the Cat

The FoxPlay Game Channel quite amusingly played the long-awaited, cat-focused video game Stray as Garfield the Cat using a custom mod developed by Chris Rubino. The lasagne-loving, tubby tabby never had so much exercise as he does in this game.

I play as Garfield in Stray

Fellow gamer Lam0rak explains how to use mods to customize cats in Stray.

Here’s a video by IGN that goes further into the game as Garfield.

via Nerdist