Guitarist Plays Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ Wearing an Increasing Amount of Safety Gloves

Guitarist JMAP Music of Extosis conducted an amusing experiment for which he played the Metallica anthem “Enter Sandman” while wearing an increasing amount of safety gloves. While his neighbors were probably not amused by the repetitive nature of the experiment, the musician found that he could still play a recognizable version of the song while wearing 20 gloves at one time.

How Many Gloves Until I Can’t Play Enter Sandman Anymore?

via The Awesomer