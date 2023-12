Musician Plays 111 Instruments in 111 Seconds

Musician Luke Pickman of InstrumentManiac, who previously performed “The Lick” on 91 and 92 instruments, amazingly played 111 instruments in 111 seconds (1 minute 51 seconds) in two separate instances. The list of instruments Pickman played is available in the notes of the video below.

If you liked The Lick… get ready for the sequel