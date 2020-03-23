Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Rugby Announcer Provides Play by Play Commentary of Daily Life While on Hiatus Due to Coronavirus

by on

With professional sports on indefinite hiatus to the spread of Coronavirus, rugby commentator Nick Heath employed his vocal skills to regular, daily life. Heath hilariously gave distinctive play-by-play narration to such mundane tasks as grocery shopping, going to lunch, a child’s football game and the gleeful romp of dogs in a park.

Heath explained how he came to be a sports announcer.

via New York Times


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved