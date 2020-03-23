Rugby Announcer Provides Play by Play Commentary of Daily Life While on Hiatus Due to Coronavirus

Find A Brunette A Seat With The Blonde Girls Qualifier.#LiveCommentary #LifeCommentary
Getting tenuous now. pic.twitter.com/XEyrvBxPIR
— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 18, 2020
With professional sports on indefinite hiatus to the spread of Coronavirus, rugby commentator Nick Heath employed his vocal skills to regular, daily life. Heath hilariously gave distinctive play-by-play narration to such mundane tasks as grocery shopping, going to lunch, a child’s football game and the gleeful romp of dogs in a park.
Heath explained how he came to be a sports announcer.
Well, Twitter you’ve only got yourselves to blame. ?
At 17 I wanted to be a broadcaster.
At 22 I wanted to be a comedy writer.
At 31 I wanted to be a commentator.
This is what 29-31 looked like when comedy met sport in my hybrid of all sporting voices, "Nicholas Fumble" .
— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 19, 2020
Mundane Walk. #LifeCommentary #LiveCommentary pic.twitter.com/sDJCI5OVlW
— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 18, 2020
Regional Qualifiers Market Bartering. Live.#LifeCommentary #LiveCommentary pic.twitter.com/On36myTsNu
— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 17, 2020
Football. Live. Well, a football.#TootingCommon #LifeCommentary #LiveCommentary pic.twitter.com/Nvs92Etkz0
— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 17, 2020
Find A Bargain Steeplechase. Live.#LifeCommentary #LiveCommentary pic.twitter.com/ny3ru4XN8u
— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 18, 2020
The Interminable Wait.#LifeCommentary #LiveCommentary pic.twitter.com/5nSAlnVq2c
— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 21, 2020
After the lunch break now…
2020 Crossroad Dash. Live.#LifeCommentary #LiveCommentary pic.twitter.com/QFkW0SUqy8
— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 17, 2020
Middle Class Arena. LIVE.#LifeCommentary #LiveCommentary https://t.co/jokricAmLd pic.twitter.com/KSlEbQezox
— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 18, 2020
Dogging.#LifeCommentary #LiveCommentary pic.twitter.com/BuRkVWAGjX
— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 21, 2020
Sod commentating. I’m going pro. pic.twitter.com/pAqZKPG1Al
— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 20, 2020
Sure. Normal week really. A bit of self-isolation from a worldwide pandemic, 50,000 extra Twitter followers, over 2 million video views and a write up in the @nytimes. As you do.#LifeCommentary https://t.co/X4Yhj05qv8
— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 22, 2020
