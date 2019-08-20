Flying In a Plane That Shoots Fireworks From Its Wings

The ever-adventurous Tom Scott (previously) somewhat nervously reported from the passenger side of a motor glider plane that amazingly shoots fireworks from its wings. The plane belongs to AeroSPARX, the world’s only air service that combines “…Formation flying, Aerobatics and night time pyro…” AeroSPARX founder and pilot Guy Westgate explained the detailed process behind this unique combination of skills.

Westgate also shared his inspiration for forming the company.