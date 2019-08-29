For the latest addition to their wonderful line of unusually flavored candy canes, the fabulous online novelty retailer Archie McPhee has come up with Pizza Candy Canes, the perfect portable solution for those who wish that every single day of the week was Pizza Friday. These tangy sweets bring to mind a fresh slice of pizza with mozzarella cheese bubbling over a rich tomato sauce. Bellissimo.

If you want pizza flavor, these candy canes deliver! (In 30 minutes or less.) A sure sign of the quality of these canes is the personified pizza slice on the package. Who wouldn’t trust that face? This set of six candy canes is like a little slice of Italian-spiced heaven, allegedly cooked in a candy-fired oven by Sicilian elves.