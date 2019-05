Musician TommyLeeDepp performed an amazing solo bass arrangement of the iconic Pixies song (and personal theme) “Where Is My Mind”. The colorful DR Fluorescent Strings on his instrument glowed brightly as he played under ultra-violet light.

Hope you like my solo bass arrangement of “Where Is My Mind” by Pixies ;) We’ve bought an UV-light to test whether the strings really glow or not and as you can see, they glow! :D So yeah, hope you like the result!