Talented Bass Player Performs an Impressive Solo Using Only His Pinkie Finger

In April, Davide Biale aka Davie504 conducted a poll on Twitter to determine which finger he would use for his one finger bass solo after a viewer challenged him to do so. The pinkie finger, known to be the weakest finger in stringed instruments, won the popular vote. Nevertheless, Biale rocked out an impressive solo seemingly without any effort whatsoever. He also played himself a quick birthday song. Buon Compleanno Davide!

