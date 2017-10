What can you miss in a couple of seconds? Our new campaign highlights the risks of using your phone while driving by asking: Can you spot the pink kitten?

A really clever ad by Think!road safety employs pink kittens , a stylized music video theme and a soundtrack by Aphex Twin , in order to show how many cool things that people can miss when they are looking at their cell phones while driving. The ad was directed by We Are From LA , the duo behind Pharrell’s “Happy” video .

