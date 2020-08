San Francisco artist, art director and prankster Pablo Rochat, who previously tacked up a hanging tag flyer that asked pigeons if they were “Tired of Being a Bird?”, decided to give the streetwise Columbiformes something to live for.

Similar to his Airpod prank, Rochat stuck tiny saxophone stickers on the ground and added a jaunty jazz soundtrack that hilariously played the instrument whenever the birds pecked at the stickers.