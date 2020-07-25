fbpx

Disheartened San Francisco Pigeons Respond to Flyer on a Pole Asking If They’re ‘Tired of Being a Bird?’

Artist, art director and prankster Pablo Rochat, who previously created life-sized, incredibly real-looking AirPod stickers and stuck them on the ground at random locations throughout the city of San Francisco, decided his next project would go to the birds. Rochat hilariously tacked a flyer that stated “Tired of Being a Bird?” onto the lower quadrant of a street pole. It wasn’t long before a couple of pigeons approached and pulled off a hanging tab with a phone number to call.

They’ve had enough

Thanks Rob!


