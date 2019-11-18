Prankster Hilariously Sticks Realistic AirPod Stickers on the Ground in Random Places Around San Francisco

Artist and art director Pablo Rochat quite hilariously created life sized, incredibly real-looking AirPod stickers and stuck them on the ground at random locations throughout the city of San Francisco, just to see what would happen.
I made life-size AirPod stickers and stuck them on the ground, all over the city ? pic.twitter.com/hIrZD0wfom
— Pablo Rochat (@PabloRochat) November 17, 2019
Rochat also made the template for these clever stickers available in both standard and pro versions to anyone who wants to do the same in their city.
If anyone wants to print their own 2d AirPods here is a free template ( AirPod Pros included ?) https://t.co/iTrKMgDM2o
— Pablo Rochat (@PabloRochat) November 18, 2019