Prankster Hilariously Sticks Realistic AirPod Stickers on the Ground in Random Places Around San Francisco

Artist and art director Pablo Rochat quite hilariously created life sized, incredibly real-looking AirPod stickers and stuck them on the ground at random locations throughout the city of San Francisco, just to see what would happen.

I made life-size AirPod stickers and stuck them on the ground, all over the city ? pic.twitter.com/hIrZD0wfom — Pablo Rochat (@PabloRochat) November 17, 2019

Rochat also made the template for these clever stickers available in both standard and pro versions to anyone who wants to do the same in their city.