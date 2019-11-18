Laughing Squid

Prankster Hilariously Sticks Realistic AirPod Stickers on the Ground in Random Places Around San Francisco

Artist and art director Pablo Rochat quite hilariously created life sized, incredibly real-looking AirPod stickers and stuck them on the ground at random locations throughout the city of San Francisco, just to see what would happen.

Rochat also made the template for these clever stickers available in both standard and pro versions to anyone who wants to do the same in their city.

