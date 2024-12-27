Rescued Pigeon and the Observant Dog Who Found Her Adopt One Another as Competitive Siblings

A very observant Corgi named Lila found a tiny baby pigeon crawling across the street while out walking with her humans Kyra and Nick. They took the little squab home and did everything possible to ensure that the bird they named Peepermouse would not just survive, but thrive in their care.

One day our dog Lila started sniffing this a baby bird crawling across the sidewalk I honestly did not know if she would survive or not so I just began researching anything I could find about raising baby pigeons

As Peeper grew stronger, she and Lila adopted each other as mischievously comptetitive siblings.

It’s like a human sibling relationship where they’re not so much cute and comfy, they more just tolerate each other. They’ll get jealous of each other. They’ll fight, they’ll chase each other back and forth.

Peeper is especially fond of water and will occasionally let Lila join.