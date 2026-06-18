Electronic Bird Feeder That Makes Music as Hungry Pigeons Peck at Seeds

French multidisciplinary artist Amédæe created a really entertaining electronic bird feeder that interacts audibly with hungry pigeons. This sound installation responds to their pecking at seeds with musical beats that he incorporates into songs.

Sound installations capable of generating semi-random compositions in collaboration with these living creatures, without constraining or confining them. Thus, rather than viewing the pigeon as a problem, he sees it as fertile ground for exploring forms of interspecies coexistence.

The artist described this project to the art gallery Hors Sujet, noting how these birds are so important, yet completely misunderstood.

The rock dove (Columba livia) holds a unique place in our urban landscapes. Descended from a long history of domestication, it was gradually abandoned in modern times. …Often perceived as a nuisance, filthy, or a disease carrier, the bird embodies many negative stereotypes. Yet, these perceptions mask a more complex reality: that of a social and sensitive species whose apparent filthiness is largely a product of our own urban environments.