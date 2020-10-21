Piano Teacher Performs as a Unicorn and Dragon to Motivate Her Remote Learning Students to Practice

New York City piano teacher Magdalene Rolka quite amusingly used an animation effect in the video chat program she was using to disguise her face as both a unicorn and a dragon in order to make the lesson more interesting. Rolka, who is a “music educator of children ages 4-99”, felt that this little animated tweak would help to motivate her remote learning students, many of whom are stuck at home, to practice.

Having a hard time getting motivated to practice your piano pieces because remote learning is rough? Let me turn into a unicorn real quick to get you excited about piano again! …Sometimes, the only way to really FEEL the music is to become a dragon while playing it. And that’s ok.