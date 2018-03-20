Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Beautifully Sleek Fixed Gear Bicycle Molded Out of Carbon Fiber In the Shape of the Pi Symbol

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

The_Pi_Bike_

Lithuanian artist Tadas Maksimovas, who previously created an incredible working musical instrument made out of his own hair partnered with Dutch artist Martjin Koomen and We Are Pi to create a sleek fixed gear carbon fiber bicycle in the shape of the Pi symbol.

The design was inspired by the work of Malaysian artist Yao Hoong and made its debut on the streets of Amsterdam on March 14, 2018 – International Pi Day. Being that the date was also Albert Einstein’s birthday, there was no one better to take the Pi bike on its inaugural ride.

Coincidentally, March 14th is also Albert Einstein’s b-day. So, what could be better to celebrate the Pi Day than having Albert Einstein to ride The Pi Bike?

Pi Bike Einstein

Albert Einstein on Bike

Einstein on Pi Bike

Making of the Pi Bike

Pi Bike In Workshop

The_Pi_Bike_

The_Pi_Bike_

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP