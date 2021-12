Little Penguins in Santa Suits With Bells Adorably Waddle Around the Matsue Vogel Zoo in Japan

Several penguins at the Matsue Vogel Park in the Shimane Prefecture of Japan were dressed in Santa suits and waddled their way through the zoo’s annual Penguin Parade. These little flightless birds seemed to enjoy their red capes with furry hoods and attached bells, although a couple of them got a little tired after a while.

(translated) Penguin Santas lying down is cute no matter where you look.

