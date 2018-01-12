Laughing Squid

Penguin Stormtroopers March Down Stairs Clearing the Way for Penguin Darth Vader’s Grand Entrance

In a hilarious Star Wars themed remix, a solemn group of penguin Stormtroopers marched down the stairs one by one, clearing the way so that a penguin Darth Vader could make his grand entrance to a soundtrack of “The Imperial March“.

This adorable scene actually came from a 2012 Cincinnati Zoo video, which showed the resident king penguins being moved outdoors to enjoy the cold weather.

