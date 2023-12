‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse Christmas Special’ From 1988 Fully Restored and Remastered in 1080 HD

The YouTube channel of the late, great Pee-wee Herman restored, remastered, and rereleased the Emmy-nominated Pee-wee’s Playhouse Christmas Special from 1988 to 1080 HD quality and made it available to view its entirety for free.

‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse Christmas Special’ as you’ve never seen it before — Beautifully restored, remastered and in high definition! Join the whole Playhouse gang for one of the wackiest specials ever!

Here are some legendary clips from the special.