Frustrated Filmmaker Intentionally Bumps Into Pedestrians Who Don’t Look Up From Their Phones

Walking through the streets of Sydney, I began to notice that people are so obsessed with their cell phone, the messages, the apps that they no longer see the people around them. They just look at phones. …So I’ve decided to walk around with my camera and stay in front of people who were using their phones, to see if they would crash into me. This film is the result of 3 weeks of filming and over 100 bumps.

Frustrated by the number of people who don’t look up from their phones while walking, Australian filmmaker Raphael Valenti created the short film “ I’m Sorry “. Throughout the film, Valenti intentionally bumps into those fellow pedestrians around the city of Sydney who are too otherwise occupied to watch where they’re going.

