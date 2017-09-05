A Colorful Compilation of Over 50 Graceful Peacock Spiders Dancing to the Disco Classic ‘Stayin’ Alive’

Over 50 graceful peacock spiders dance and preen to the iconic disco song “Stayin’ Alive” by the The Bee Gees in a colorful compilation created from footage taken by Australian photographer Jurgen Otto aka Peacockspiderman. These beautiful arachnids have also been seen waving around lightsabers and dancing to the song YMCA.
A short compilation of 51 Australian peacock spiders. I filmed these and few additional ones that I didn’t find space for in this clip over the last few years. Thanks to Universal Music for allowing me to use the Bee Gees track. I often thought it is the perfect tune for letting peacock spiders dance to, and I am glad I finally got around to combining the two.