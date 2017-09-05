A Colorful Compilation of Over 50 Graceful Peacock Spiders Dancing to the Disco Classic ‘Stayin’ Alive’

A short compilation of 51 Australian peacock spiders. I filmed these and few additional ones that I didn’t find space for in this clip over the last few years. Thanks to Universal Music for allowing me to use the Bee Gees track. I often thought it is the perfect tune for letting peacock spiders dance to, and I am glad I finally got around to combining the two.

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!