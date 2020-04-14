Desktop PCB Milling Machine Carves Mini Topographic Map of Mount Rainier Onto an Aluminum Cube

Bantam Tools in Peekskill, New York whimsically showcased the micro-machining abilities of their Desktop PCB Milling Machine by carving a miniature topographic map of Washington state’s Mount Rainier onto an aluminum cube. This process took less than 30 seconds.

You know, it’s the little things that make us smile! Using our precise Desktop PCB Milling Machine, we micro-machined this aluminum topo map of Mount Rainier, and we have to say it’s beyond satisfying! We used a 1/8” flat end mill for the roughing and then used 1/32” flat and ball end mills for the detail passes.

The Desktop PCB Milling Machines are great for fun experimentation but they also serve an important purpose in making necessary devices and parts. With this in mind, Bantam is donating machines to organizations that need them for medical relief efforts such as developing medical devices and PPE.

If you’re an organization in need of this powerful prototyping tool, send us your contact info, social handle, and a link to your project.

via The Awesomer