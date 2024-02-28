How Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop in Greenpoint, Brooklyn Makes Their Famous Pizza

Eater visited Paul Giannone, the wonderfully outspoken proprietor of the famous Paulie Gee’s and Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop in Greenpoint, Brooklyn to learn more about his history and how their legendary New York City pizza is made. Giannone first explained that he wanted to pay homage to the pizza shops of his youth.

Pizza cognition theory states, the pizza that you have first is the pizza that tastes best to you for the rest of your life… We make a classic New York slice, the same kind of pizza that you would’ve found back in the sixties and seventies.