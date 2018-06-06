Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Pastry Chef Creates a Gourmet Version of Skittles In Order to Taste the Rainbow Without Artificial Flavors

by at on

In a vivid episode of the Bon Apétit series Gourmet Makes, Senior Food Editor and pastry chef Claire Saffitz attempted to recreate a healthier version of Skittles, so that she and her co-workers could taste the rainbow without artificial flavors. The most difficult part of this project was finding the perfect texture for the soft candy center. Luckily she had a whole team to help critique her process and pull taffy.

Recreating Skittles

Claire Saffitz takes on another challenge, this time to recreate the tastes of the rainbow… Skittles, Gourmet-style. … Skittles might be my favorite episode so far because everyone got involved! Watch for cameos from all your favorite test kitchen editors.?


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP