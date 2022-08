An Amusing Rube Goldberg Chain Reaction Machine That Passes Wine Across a Realy Long Table

Joseph Herscher of Joseph’s Machines built an amusingly complex Rube Goldberg chain reaction machine that uses hammers, a rubber chicken, a willing human, and an electric meat slicer to pass a bottle of wine across a really long table. The very appropriate soundtrack of Klezmer music was provided by the Jews Brothers Band (Herscher’s mother is the singer).

