When a cheeky little parrot named Oscar saw that the neighbor’s cat had come to the sliding glass door, he decided to first try to stare the invading feline down. When that didn’t work, Oscar pulled out the charm and began playing an adorable game of peek-a-boo with the safety of the door between them.

Oscar the two-year-old Indian Ringneck parrot playing peekaboo with the cat from across the street.