Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A very smart and talented Spectacled Amazon parrot named Binx is up for anything proposed to her by her devoted human Nycole. Binx’s accomplishments have thus far included painting, playing darts, fetching, spinning on command, bowling, skating, fist-bumping, high-fiving, waving, and shaking hands.

Hi I’m Binx the Spectacled Amazon Parrot, and I love doing cool tricks!

Sometime Binx will even sleep!