Ringneck Parrot Adorably Imitates a Squeaky Toy

An absolutely adorable Indian ringneck parrot named Milo amusingly imitated a squeaky toy whenever his human put her fingers around his little head and gently touched his feathers.

JMilo is a special kind of toy. Watch what happens when you squeeze his head!

Milo’s human stated that the bird enjoys this game and would surely let her know if he didn’t.

I’m sure some people will say I’m pressing his head. I’m not!! And if he didn’t like anything I was doing, he would let me know in the form of a nice nip.

Milo and his “hooman” have a wonderful relationship and love to play all sorts of games together.