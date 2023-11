Affectionate Parrot Repeatedly Distracts Her Human From Working

A wonderfully affectionate Quaker parrot named Rex adorably adjusted her crop while nuzzling her human, thus distracting her human from getting any work done.

Me just trying to work. Trying to focus. Can’t help but smile.

Chicken Soup, a whiteface cockatiel, did his fair share of work distraction by sitting on his human’s mouse, as did another bird named Fig.

via Boing Boing