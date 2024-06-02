Musician Plays Original Song on Paragliding Piano

Musician Louis Cardozo performed his original song “Fly” on a paragliding piano flying over a very green valley in the English countryside. According to Cardozo, no special effects were used in the video.

That’s right suckers, no CGI involved in the making of this video.

Cardozo explained that the video coordinated with the intention of the song’s lyrics.

Fly’ is about resilience, using empathy to connect and strength to empower the listener. The lyrics tell stories of people’s struggles, from sickness to addiction to suicidal thoughts. The idea of the song is to connect to people with these issues and let them know they’re not alone

He also provided a behind-the-scenes look at how the video was made.

Cardozo Also Paraglided With His Guitar

He did this for his song “Bulletproof”. This time, however the parachute was attached directly to him.

Just flyin’ high and playin’ guitar…

That’s how I feel the unreal. How about you?