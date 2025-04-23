Casey Neistat Tests Out the New Insta360 X5 Camera Featuring Lens Replacement and Folding Selfie Stick

The ever-curious OG vlogger Casey Neistat tested out the new Insta360 X5 camera, noting that two of the most glaring issues behind the original camera for him have been addressed and remedied. His first issue was scratched lenses, and now there is a lens replacement option. His second issue was unwieldy selfie sticks, and now there is a foldable version.

And I think with this latest 360 camera they finally overcame all like what I saw as like the last outstanding major hurdles to make this mainstream and super usable.

These improvements allow Neistat to capture what he calls “impossible shots” without disruption.

360 cameras enable a style of cinematography that I would describe as impossible. …getting impossible shots is where the 360 camera fits in with my other tools for telling stories or or making YouTube videos. …

He also lists other convenient features of the Insta360 X5.

It shoots in 8K now so the image is great um bigger sensor size it works great in low light it’s waterproof without a case the AI makes editing easy the battery lasts longer