Bipedal Humanoid Robots Race Against Humans During a Half-Marathon in Beijing, China

21 different bipedal humanoid robots raced against humans in Beijing, China during the world’s first half-marathon to include robotic entries. Unfortunately, several robots had some difficulty standing upright, let alone running.

While human runners followed conventional rules, robots competed under tailored guidelines. Each robot was supported by a team of human navigators, operators, and engineers. Robots launched sequentially at intervals exceeding one meter, confined to dedicated tracks where battery swaps mirror Formula 1’s pit stops.

Among the six robots that actually finished the race, the Tiangong Ultra which was built by UB Tech in collaboration with the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center was the winner, finishing the course in 2 hours, 40 minutes and 42 seconds by maintaining a speed of 7-8 km/hour, with only three battery changes.

via Boing Boing