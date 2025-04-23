A 43 Pound Chonky Cat Goes on an Amazing Weight Loss Journey With the Help of His Loving Human

An incredibly chonky yet adorable creamsicle cat named “Biggie Smalls” who came to his foster home weighing in at an incredible 43 pounds is on an amazing weight loss journey with the support of his loving human Kristine. While there have been ups and downs during this journey (as there always are), Biggie has lost 15 pounds so far and is continuing with his food and exercise regimen.

I just couldn’t imagine how hard having that extra weight was on his body sir So we got started right away and we got him on the weight loss plan. Helping Biggie shed pounds has always been my priority. He’s made great strides already And although his weight loss journey isn’t over he’s now at a healthier weight. …Kind of like humans, Biggie got hangry He started begging for food. That’s when we started to have to really keep an eye on him.

While helping Biggie lose weight, Kristine decided on two very important things, to adopt Biggie and to open The Big House Sanctuary and Rehab to help other foster cats like Biggie lose weight and find their forever homes.



…it’s been a year since Biggie’s been in our care and the journey has been incredible. …I just couldn’t imagine him anywhere else. He’s become part of our family so we’ve officially adopted him. …As his journey evolved we started getting contacted by lots of people who had cats like Biggie. …So we thought why not create a space that can have more big cats and help them on their journeys of weight loss so they’re not at risk of euthanasia. We give these chonky cats a second chance at adoption.