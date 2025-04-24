A Mischievous Yet Lovable Orange Cat Spills 20 Pounds of Sand All Over the Living Room Floor

Dancer Ashley Desmarais shared a funny incident that happened with her incredibly mischievous orange cat named August when he tipped over the bag of sand meant for his bearded dragon sibling all over the living room floor. Unlike skittish cats who would have run away, August happily rolled around in the evidence, while his feline sister hid behind the couch.

We have a bearded dragon named Vi and we were planning on changing the sand in his tank, however August had other plans and there was 20 pounds of sand in my living room. …I knew right away that it was August because he never left the scene of the crime.

Desmarais says that August is as lovable as he is mischievous, holding true to what she calls “orange cat energy”.

We were told before we got August all about the orange cat stereotypes and they are very much true. Orange cat energy is definitely two polar opposite cats in one and he is crazy and clumsy and the definition of a menace…there’s never a dull moment with him. He loves with every ounce of his small little body.

Interesting Facts About Orange Cats