A Super Surreal Retro AI Music Video for the IGORRR Song ‘ADHD’ That Focuses on the Human Brain

The Meat Department created a super surreal AI music video for the song “ADHD” by the music collective IGORRR. The video features characters who wear their brains outside their heads until they discover that they can exist just as well on their own. The song was written to symbolize an experimental treatment for ADHD and other brain conditions, using retro movie clips to drive the point home.

After “Very Noise”, we explored the possibilities of AI for this new Igorrr music video: “ADHD”. We embraced almost all existing tools, both proprietary and open source, diverting and mixing them with our 3D tools. This video is a symbolic journey into an experimental therapy for treating a patient with ADHD, brimming with nods to “Very Noise”.

IGORRR founder Gautier Serre explained that the composition was a personal journey.

Kind of an autobiographical piece of music. Starting from one point and moving to another, with no clear link except for the person itself. From simple thoughts, symbolized here as simple dots of sound in the silence, to a complex pathological chaos that somehow still stands. It’s getting worse and worse until the final giant lets go.