The Evolution of the Sun From Its Birth to Its Eventual Burn Out In Five Billion Years

Peter Schmiedchen from the series What If? took a comprehensive look at the sun’s evolution, from its birth to its current age. Schmiedchen also explained what happened over the course of 12.2 billion years, how all planets formed, how all life was developed and how we really only have about five billion years left before the sun runs out of hydrogen. Unfortunately, when it does, all life will go with it, as explained by the other “What If?” series by xkcd and MinutePhysics.

In a couple billion years, our Sun will become so violently hot, that it could wipe out all life in the Milky Way. …How can the center of our Solar System, be so giving, yet destructive at the same time? …we’re going go through the entire evolution of the Sun. From how it helped create life on Earth, to how it could destroy us one day.

What Happens If the Sun Was Extinguished