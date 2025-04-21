Caring Scientist Builds Life-Saving Rope Bridges Between Trees for Wayward Sloths in Costa Rica

Tamara Ávila Atagua of The Sloth Conservation Foundation in Costa Rica works with a small team to build life-saving rope bridges between trees, helping the local sloth population stay within the forest and avoid losing their way onto local roads.

A sloth scientist, her tree-climbing BFF, and their dog work to save Costa Rica’s sloth populations in groundbreaking ways, all while capturing rarely seen wild sloth behaviors and reimagining what it means to be a woman in conservation.

Tamara is featured in the PBS Nature series “In Her Nature”, which focuses on her work saving sloths and the work other women do to save endangered species around the world.

Sloth Road Crossings Are a Big Concern in Costa Rica