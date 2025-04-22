Matt Berry Reads a Hilariously Explicit Memo From Matt Stone of ‘South Park’ to the Motion Picture Association

The great Matt Berry read a hilariously explicit memo by Matt Stone, co-creator of South Park, to the Motion Picture Association (MPAA) regarding the alterations made to the 1999 movie South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut to change its rating from NC-17 to an R. The pair didn’t pull any verbal punches when responding.

Prior to the release of South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut in 1999, the movie’s creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, were asked repeatedly by the MPAA to alter the film in order for it to gain an R rating rather than an NC-17. Matt Stone responded to this request with this memo.

This reading took place during a December 2024 Letters Live event at the Royal Albert Hall in London.