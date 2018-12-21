Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Process Behind the Delicate Art of Painting Restoration Narrated in Calming, Hypnotic Voice

by at on

https://youtu.be/v1Mjc4zNfY4

August 2018, we wrote about second generation fine art conservator Julian Baumgartner of Baumgartner Fine Art Restoration in Chicago, Illinois, as he delicately restored a classic self-portrait of Italian painter Emma Gaggiotti Richards in a precise manner.

Baumgartner put these same skills to use in restoring a painting depicting the assassination of Archimedes. As he worked, Baumgartner narrated his detailed restoration process in a calming, hypnotic voice.

Obscured by a darkened varnish and mounted to a wood panel the artwork is cleaned and the panel removed using both modern and traditional techniques. Using routers, hand planes and scalpels the wood is painstakingly removed from the thin paper in order to facilitate the preservation of the paper via archival mounting to acid-free board.

Baumgartner often posts similarly narrated painting restoration videos on YouTube and on Instagram.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/month. It includes email, free Jetpack Premium, daily backups, CDN and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP