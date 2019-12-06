‘Pachelbel’s Canon’ Performed on Train Horns

Czech Engineer Pavel Jirásek captured the sound of train horns coming in and out of Prague’s Hlavni Nadrazi (Main Railway station) and fashioned these recordings into a rather discordant but brilliant cover of the iconic instrumental “Pachebel’s Canon” in C major.

(translated) When you listen, you hear music on every corner. At the train station, this notorious baroque hit is playing. Let’s see which one of you knows the song.

Thomas the Train makes two brief appearances in the video. He was brought in to hit the high note that the other trains couldn’t.

via MetaFilter