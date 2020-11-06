fbpx

A Group of Outdoor Cats Are Invited Inside For the First Time Into a Thoughtful Room Constructed Just for Them

The wily team of outdoor cats who fiercely protected their human‘s property from various invaders at different times, were finally invited indoors to a really neat room that was constructed just for them.

We prepared a very special room in our house for our outdoor cats and this was their reaction after stepping inside the house for the first time in their lives!

The room featured custom little houses, individual food and water bowls, several places to get up high, a tile floor, and a door that led directly to the outside. The cats had mixed feelings about being inside. Each feline took some time to check things out, but most preferred to go back outside.

